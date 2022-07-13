Daniel Kaluuya Won’t Reprise Role As W’Kabi In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – The Hamden Journal

Daniel Kaluuya won’t reprise his Black Panther role in Disney and Marvel’s anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Hamden Journal can confirm. The Oscar winner exited the project due to conflicts with scheduling on Jordan Peele’s horror Nope.

In the original 2018 Black Panther film directed by Ryan Coogler, Kaluuya played W’Kabi—the confidant and best friend of the late Chadwick Boseman’s Wakanda heir T’Challa, who spearheaded security for the Border Tribe.

While plot details for the sequel haven’t been disclosed, Wakanda Forever has been discussed as a film that will continue to explore the world of Wakanda, in the absence of Boseman’s character, while paying tribute to the actor. Cast members coming back for the sequel in the aftermath of Boseman’s 2020 passing include Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett and Winston Duke. Among those joining the ensemble this time around is Judas and the Black Messiah‘s Dominique Thorne.

Production on the new film wrapped back in March. It’s slated for release on November 11.

Peele’s latest film Nope, in which his Get Out star Kaluuya is joined by Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and more, is slated for release on July 22.