Daniel Craig shows off dance moves in ‘stupendous’ Belvedere ad

Watch: Daniel Craig struts his stuff in new vodka advert

Daniel Craig fans said they can’t stop hitting replay after he showed off some incredible dance moves in the new Belvedere advert.

The former James Bond star has slipped off his tux and into some black leather as he struts his stuff in the new campaign for the vodka brand, which was directed by filmmaker Taika Waititi.

It shows Craig in Paris, looking as suave as ever in a white jacket and shirt while fans and paparazzi take his picture.

He then changes into a black sleeveless top and a leather jacket and starts to dance his way down the street and through a luxurious hotel.

Daniel Craig struts his stuff in a new advert. (Belvedere/YouTube)

The star, 54, later swaps into a white outfit and shows off his fancy footwork as he dances through a swimming pool and across a rooftop before finding a cabinet containing a bottle of the booze.

Towards the end, Waititi is seen as the director.

Daniel Craig appears in the new advert for Belvedere vodka. (Belvedere/YouTube)

“Just be yourself,” he advises the James Bond star.

Fans posted messages on Twitter saying they could not get enough of the advert.

“How many times can you hit the replay button on YouTube without breaking it?” one person tweeted.

The star is best known for playing 007. (Eon)

“Only watched this 50 times, but can easily do 500 more,” said another.

One person joked that they had to have a lie down in a dark room after watching the clip.

“Daniel Craig after James Bond is a whole new man,” said someone else.

“And I love this look.”

Taika Waititi​ directed the advert. (Fiona Goodall – World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

One called the advert “stupendous”.

“Whatever this is I love it and my Daniel Craig crush just grew,” posted another admirer.

