Daniel Craig Looks To Team With Luca Guadagnino For ‘Queer’ – The Hamden Journal

Luca Guadagnino has been looking to mount a feature take of the William S. Burroughs novel Queer with Daniel Craig in the lead, and it is his next project. The Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee is the process of raising financing on this.

We’ve known about this for a while. Guadagnino may have an Oscar contender in Bones and All which was picked up by MGM. That reteam with Timothee Chalamet, a cannibal love story, didn’t really resonate at the Thanksgiving box office given its grim theme grossing only $11M WW but took prizes at Venice Film Festival for Best Director and actress Taylor Russell as Best Young Actress.

The filmmaker, like Spielberg, is always known to be developing a number of projects at the same time. He also has in early works an Audrey Hepburn biopic with Rooney Mara attached. However, the project is still in need of a scribe, we understand.

Craig returns to the Rian Johnson directed Knives Out franchise with Glass Onion this fall which was the best of the new adult films with a first week’s gross of $15M. The pic only played one week in theaters as a special Netflix sneak preview, which included the top three circuits AMC, Regal and Cinemark for the first time. The pic hits Netflix on Dec. 23.

