Daniel Craig Contracts Covid-19, Cancels ‘Macbeth’ Performances – The Hamden Journal

There will be no Daniel Craig appearances in the latest Broadway staging of Shakepeare’s Macbeth for a while. The Longacre Theater announced that the actor has tested postive for Covid-19 and will be out for a while

Ticket refunds are available at place of purchase, according to the show producers. “We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders,” said a tweet announcing Craig’s illness. “But the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our highest priority.”

Craig costarts with Ruth Negga in the limited engagement, which was slated to run for 15 weeks.