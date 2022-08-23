Dania Ramirez To Headline Fox’s Missing Persons Drama Series ‘Alert’ – The Hamden Journal

Dania Ramirez (Sweet Tooth) has been tapped as the lead in Fox’s Alert, a character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx. Written by Eisendrath, Alert is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, where Eisendrath is under an overall deal, and Fox Entertainment.

Alert is about the LAMPU — the Los Angeles Police Department’s missing person’s unit. When police officer Nikki Parker’s (Ramirez) son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner, shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it? The series is a procedural drama with a search for a missing person in each episode, that runs alongside the overarching storyline of Nikki and Devon’s quest to find out the truth about the person claiming to be their long-lost son.

Ramirez’s Nikki is a salt-of-the-earth woman whose life was ripped apart six years ago by the disappearance of her 11-year-old son, and found her calling as the head of the Missing Person’s Unit. Her zeal and personal connection to the victims and their families infuses each and every case, and she helps others find their loved ones even as she couldn’t find her own.

Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Foxx and Datari Turner.

Ramirez recently wrapped shooting season 2 of Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, in which she co-stars as Aimee. She also teamed with Eva Longoria on Sisters of the Underground, an eight-episode scripted podcast with iHeartMedia. Ramirez and Longoria executive produce the podcast which follows the true story of three courageous women, known as the Mirabal sisters, who changed the world. Their lifelong activism in the Dominican Republic and state-orchestrated assassination ignited outrage that led to the downfall of one of the most brutal and enduring dictators of the 20th Century, Rafael Trujillo (aka El Jefe).

“I am honored to have partnered with Eva Longoria, iHeartMedia and My Cultura Podcast Network in association with School of Humans Audio Productions on the scripted podcast Sisters Of The Underground,” said Ramirez. “We were given the freedom to bring on a Dominican writer/director Jose Maria Cabral, a Dominican/American co-writer Mary Castellanos and a cast of talented Dominican actors to give listeners the most authentic interpretation of this historical time.”

Ramirez is repped by Atlas Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.