Dangerous Slide of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars'

Dangerous Slide of Carvana, the ‘Amazon of Used Cars’

by

What a difference a year makes. 

Carvana, a market and hedge fund darling just over a year ago, is now disavowed by the same investors who seem to be speculating about its possible default and bankruptcy.

The figures are terrible: the stock lost 13% in December. The month of November was brutal as Carvana shares fell by 43%. The stock, which ended 2021 at $231.79, closed the December 6 trading session at $6.71, representing a 97.1% plunge in 2022. 

And finally, the market capitalization collapsed and now sits at $1.20 billion. In a nutshell, Carvana  (CVNA) – Get Free Report will soon drop below $1 billion in market capitalization. At the rate things are going, it seems like an eventuality that is likely to occur very soon, as the group’s investors and creditors have lost confidence. Assuming it was the same number of shares, the market value would have been $41.45 billion on December 31, 2021.