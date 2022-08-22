Dangerous flooding in Texas

Storyful

Floodwater Streams Through Dallas Suburb Streets

Heavy rainfall caused dangerous flash flooding in Dallas, Texas, on Monday, August 22, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Footage posted by Khorri Lynnae shows water flowing on a street in Balsh Springs, a suburb of Dallas. Flooding led to several road closures as high water filled the streets, according to the Dallas Police Department.The Dallas Fire Department said that it had “been a busy night and morning” since thunderstorms hit the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. The fire department reported 186 high water incidents and 94 water rescues.The NWS said that up to 10 inches (254 mm) of rain had fallen by Monday morning. Credit: Khorri Lynnae via Storyful