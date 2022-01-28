EXCLUSIVE: Michael D. Cohen, known for his work on Nickelodeon’s Danger Force and Henry Danger, has signed with Paradigm for representation.

The actor-writer-director is best known for his work as Schwoz Schwartz on the two Nickelodeon series. Danger Force recently received a GLAAD Media Award Outstanding Kids & Family Programming nomination for “Manlee Men,” a June 2021 episode Cohen co-wrote and directed. Henry Danger won the Kid’s Choice Award for Best Show in 2017 and 2020, and was nominated in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

His additional television credits include Angie Tribeca, The Mindy Project, 2 Broke Girls, The Real O’Neals, Backstrom; Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job and Modern Family. On the big screen he has appeared in An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, Suburbicon, Whiplash and It Was You Charlie.

Beyond the screen, Cohen founded the “Trans Youth Acting Challenge,” an initiative to support young trans and non-binary actors in helping discover and develop the next generation of trans and non-binary performers. The Trans Youth Acting Challenge led to the first openly trans youth on a live-action Nickelodeon series, actor Sasha A. Cohen (no relation), who made his debut the Danger Force episode “Manlee Men.” Cohen is currently developing a similar program for television writers of trans experience.

The Henry Danger actor also participated in Netflix’s GLAAD Media Award-winning doc Disclosure. He shared his transition experience to Time in 2019.

Cohen continues to be represented by Gilbertson Entertainment.