Dane Cook To Partner With Super Channel To Produce Feature Documentary – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian and actor Dane Cook, has announced that he is partnering with Canadian broadcaster, Super Channel, to produce the feature documentary, Brace for Impact: The Dane Cook Story. The documentary will chronicle Cook’s rise to stardom, his personal life, experiences throughout the years, and his career. Cook also faced his own personal highs and lows, including a legal battle with a member of his family, which he will open up about for the first time in this documentary.

“Working alongside Rocky Mudaliar, Adam Scorgieand Brett Harvey as we dig into the treasure trove that is my past has been cathartic, magical and wild. With this doc people will be invited into the complex journey of my personal life and career as a professional entertainer,” Cook says. “From dealing with the death of my parents to cancer, arriving at superstardom without a net, and of course, the central point – putting my only brother in prison, we’re capturing a wildly entertaining doc that lands itself in both the Comedy and True Crime genres. What we are presenting is savagely funny and hilariously heartbreaking.”

Cook will serve as executive producer on the documentary, alongside Adam Scorgie and Shane Fennessey’s Score G Production Films and Rocky Mudaliar’s Abrupt Films. Also on board to produce are Upstream Flix and Gruvpix Films. Scorgie, Mudaliar and Fennessey recently released their two previous documentaries with Universal Pictures.

Don McDonald (President & CEO, Super Channel) says, “We are thrilled to be bringing this compelling, and at times unbelievable, story behind Dane Cook’s life and career to our audience. We have no doubt this will be yet another exceptional documentary to add to the growing list of Super Channel Originals, many of which are from Adam and the team at Score G.”

The documentary will be written and directed by award-winning director, Brett Harvey (Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story and Inmate#1: The Rise of Danny Trejo).

Licensed by Super Channel in Canada, the Super Channel Original documentary is anticipated to air in late 2024.