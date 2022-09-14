D’Andre Swift, Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow miss Detroit Lions practice

Three days after the best rushing performance of his career, D’Andre Swift did not participate in Detroit Lions practice Wednesday.

Swift ran for a career-high 144 yards on 15 carries in the Lions’ season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift finished the game and told reporters after he felt “good” physically, but he appeared to run a pass route on the Lions’ second-to-last offensive play with a hobble in his step.

The Lions promoted running back Justin Jackson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Wednesday ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders.

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Ford Field, Sept. 11, 2022.

The Lions also were without 3/5s of their starting offensive line Wednesday. Center Frank Ragnow did not practice to rest the groin injury he suffered in practice last week, and left tackle Taylor Decker missed for undisclosed reasons.

The Lions already are without starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai for an extended period after he underwent back surgery, and backup guard Tommy Kraemer remains out with a back issue.

Logan Stenberg started at right guard against the Eagles.

“Frank’s a little sore,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said before practice. “He won’t practice today, so we’re just going to monitor him and see how he feels. It is, it’s kind of a day-to-day, and see where we go with it.”

The Lions re-signed offensive tackle Darrin Paulo to the practice squad.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: D’Andre Swift, Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow miss Lions practice