‘Dancing With The Stars’ Replace Tyra Banks With Julianne Hough – The Hamden Journal

Julianne Hough will replace Tyra Banks as host of Dancing with the Stars.

Alfonso Ribeiro will return as co-host.

The news comes after Banks revealed last week that she is leaving the competition show that she joined in season 29. She took over for the departing Tom Bergeron. Her hire was an attempt by ABC to both mix up the energy in the show and add some much-needed diversity to the long-running ABC franchise.

Last season, DWTS paired Banks with season 19 Mirrorball Champion Ribeiro.

Hough is a two-time champion in the ballroom before she left the show to become a recording artist and actress. She returned to Dancing with the Stars in 2014 where she served as a permanent judge for three seasons and was also a judge on season 14 of America’s Got Talent.

Though Disney+ hasn’t officially announced that DWTS is returning this fall, it’s clear the company remains committed to the franchise that has long been a loss leader. Though several key players decided to leave after last season — like Len Goodman as judge and Cheryl Burke as one of the pros — the show will clearly go on.

The judge panel will feature Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.