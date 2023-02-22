Dancing With the Stars ‘ Emma Slater Files for Divorce from Sasha Farber

Emma Slater is officially ending her marriage to Sasha Farber.

The Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Slater, 34, cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the separation.

In August 2022, a source told E! News that they had broken up, and court documents list their date of separation as April 1, 2022.

Slater asked the court to terminate the ability to award spousal support for her and Farber, 38, who she married in 2018. As for property and assets, both Slater and Farber intend to “amicably” resolve any issues in an agreement, with Slater reserving the right to amend if necessary.

According to court documents, the former couple have an “uncontested divorce.”

Neither star has publicly spoken out about the split, though Farber joked in a Valentine’s Day post, “Happppy Valentine’s Day to all the ladies out there!!!!!!! I cook, I clean, and yes ladies, I take the trash out.”

Currently, Slater and Farber are finishing out the 2023 Dancing With the Star Live tour. Farber celebrated the tour with a Feb. 22 post of himself shirtless in front of a bus, writing, “Living the dream!!!!!!!! Grateful and thankful for everyday,” while Slater recently shared images of her and other tour members at Walt Disney World.

The divorce filing concludes Slater and Farber’s love story, which began in 2009 when they became friends while on the set of Broadway’s Burn The Floor. In 2016, Farber proposed to Slater on live TV during Dancing With the Stars, getting down on one knee to declare: “Baby, I’ve wanted to do this for such a long time. I love you so, so much. Will you marry me?”

They tied the knot in March 2018 at Los Angeles’ Bella Blanca Event Center.

Slater and Faber would go on to celebrate wedding anniversaries on Instagram throughout the years, and even tour together in early 2022 for the Dancing With the Stars Live tour.

Regardless of their split, a source told E! News in August that they were still “amicable” with one another.

“They still get along,” the source explained. “They’re figuring things out but there’s no bad blood and they are still friends.”

