‘Dancing With The Stars’ Adds Alfonso Ribeiro As Co-Host – The Hamden Journal

Tyra Banks will get some help in the ballroom when Dancing with the Stars moves to Disney+ this fall. Season 19 Mirrorball Champion Alfonso Ribeiro will moonlight as a co-host on DWTS while still emceeing America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are also expected to return for season 31. A premiere date for the new season of DWTS on Disney+ will be announced at a later date.

The news was announced on Good Morning America today.

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” said Ribeiro in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” added Banks. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

Banks had been flying solo in the ballroom after taking over the hosting job two seasons ago from the departing Tom Bergeron. Bergeron co-hosted the show with Erin Andrews, who joined DWTS in season 18. Though widely popular, Bergeron and Andrews were released from the show after season 28.

DWTS has undergone lots of change in the last year. First, ABC announced in April that DWTS has received a two-year pickup — for Seasons 31 and 32 — but it will debut exclusively on Disney+ this fall in the U.S. and Canada. It became the first live series to bow on the service.

Then, The Hamden Journal learned that executive producer Conrad Green would return to the show to replace EP Andrew Llinares, who left after season 30. Green was the EP/showrunner of the competition show when it first launched on ABC in 2005. He was also part of the original BBC Worldwide Prods. team of Dancing that pitched the format to the network.