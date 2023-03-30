‘Dancing With Myself’ Canceled At NBC After One Season – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: NBC will no longer be Dancing with Myself.

The network has canceled the dancing competition, which starred Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and Shakira, after one season.

The decision, which was made a few months ago, comes after the show, which was hosted by Camille Kostek, premiered last May and ran for eight episodes.

The news emerged after NBC set its summer lineup with the return of America’s Got Talent and the launch of car competition makeover series Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge on May 30, the launch of season 15 of American Ninja Warrior on June 5 and the debut of Dick Wolf docuseries LA Fire & Rescue, which was ordered in 2021, on June 21.

Gameshow Password, which was hosted by Keke Palmer and exec produced by Jimmy Fallon, hasn’t been officially renewed but that is more of a result of Palmer recently giving birth after a promising first season.

Dancing With Myself had some early issues after Shaquille O’Neal, who was original set as one of the judges, pulled out to be replaced by Jonas, as well as some issues with the elaborate stage design that pushed rehearsals for the show.

Jonas, who was a coach on NBC’s The Voice, sat alongside actress Koshy and Shakira as the trio of dance creators.

The series saw a group of everyday people compete each week in a number of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators.

Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience. As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with the audience picks. But ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who’s the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

Dancing with Myself was produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, and Eli Frankel executive produced for Irwin Entertainment. Tina Nicotera Bachman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jaime Levine, and Shakira also executive produced.