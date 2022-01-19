Dancing Anthony & Kate, BFFs Penelope & Eloise Reunite & Queen Charlotte – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has released new photos from the upcoming second season of its hit Regency England drama Bridgerton ahead of its March 25 debut. They include Season 2 romantic protagonists Anthony and Kate at a ball from Episode 4 giving out vibes very similar to Daphne and Simon’s first dance in Episode 2 of Season 1.
Also included are photos of the series’ fan favorite BFFs, Penelope (aka Lady Whistledown) and Eloise, the Bridgerton brothers during fencing practice, a first glimpse at Daphne in Season 2, Kate showing off some hunting skills in front of the Bridgerton boys, and Queen Charlotte engaging in her favorite past time — reading the latest Lady Whistledown gossip. There is a new photo of the Sharma sisters as well as a shot of Portia Featherington with her daughters in surprising ball attire — all have ditched their signature garnish florals for slick neutral-colored gowns. (The bright colors are not completely gone from the sisters’ wardrobe as evidenced by the dress Penelope is wearing during her chat with Eloise.)