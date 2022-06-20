Dances With Films 2022 Complete Winners List – The Hamden Journal

The drama America’s Family had a strong showing at the 25th annual Dances with Films Festival in Los Angeles, claiming the Grand Jury Award for Features as well as the Audience Award for Competition Features when the fest wrapped on Sunday.

The film from writer-director Anike L. Tourse watches as the Diaz family home is raided by ICE on Thanksgiving, with mother Marisol being put in detention, son Koke being deported and father Jorge fleeing for protective sanctuary. Marisol and Jorge’s two American-born children—young attorney Emiliano and his disabled teen sister Valentina—then scramble to reunite the family as their parents and brother fight to get home.

DWF is a festival celebrating the best of the best in independent film, which is based at the TCL Chinese Theatre. It ran this year from June 9-19. Closing out the festival last night was the thriller Ghostwritten, starring Jay Duplass. This year’s entire list of winners can be found below.

GRAND JURY AWARD for Features

AMERICA’S FAMILY

written & directed by Anike L. Tourse

produced by: Daniel Sollinger (Lead Producer), Nadia Voukitchevitch (P), Anike Tourse (P) Angelica Salas (EP),Zerihoun Yilma (AP), Emiliana Guereca (AP), Paulina Villaba (Co-P), Diana Haro (Co-P)

HONORABLE MENTION: JASMINE IS A STAR

GRAND JURY AWARD for Shorts

A DIRE STRAIT

written & directed by Liang-Chun Lin

produced by Taylor Poling

HONORABLE MENTIONS: KICKSTART MY HEART/TIM TRAVERS THE TIME TRAVELERS PARADOX

GRAND JURY AWARD for Documentaries

JACK HAS A PLAN

directed by Bradley Berman

produced by Chris Metzler

HONORABLE MENTIONS: GREEN FORESTS AND THE RED CARPET and MAKING A KILLING

INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARD – over 40’

BABY DON’T CRY

written by Zita Bai

directed by Jesse Dvorak

produced by Qiyu Zhou & Zeron Zhao

INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARD – under 40’

TARNEIT

written by Elizabeth Packett

directed by John Sheedy

produced by: Andre Lima

AUDIENCE AWARD – COMPETITION FEATURES

AMERICA’S FAMILY

written & directed by Anike L. Tourse

produced by: Daniel Sollinger (Lead Producer), Nadia Voukitchevitch (P), Anike Tourse (P) Angelica Salas (EP),Zerihoun Yilma (AP), Emiliana Guereca (AP), Paulina Villaba (Co-P), Diana Haro (Co-P)

AUDIENCE AWARD – COMPETITION SHORTS

WHITE NOW PLEASE

written & directed by Kyle Lau

produced by Joyce Liu-Countryman

AUDIENCE AWARD – FUSION FEATURES

1-800-HOT-NITE

written & directed by Nick Richey

produced by Nick Richey, Ali Richey, Zach Mann, Ben Jagger, Nathan Presley, Warren Pereira, Phoenix Vaughn & Trevor Lee Georgeson

AUDIENCE AWARD – FUSION SHORTS

WHY DON’T YOU LIKE ME

written by Nik Sysuev

directed by Ira Storozhenko

produced by Nik Sysuev, Roxanne Griffith, Bryce Fishman

AUDIENCE AWARD – DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

ETERNAL SPRING

written by Jason Loftus, Masha Loftus & The Pearman Brothers

directed by Jason Loftus

produced by Jason Loftus, Masha Loftus, Yvan Pinard & Kevin Koo

AUDIENCE AWARD – DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

INSIDE THE BEAUTY BUBBLE

written, directed & produced by Cheryl Bookout & Cheri Gaulke

AUDIENCE AWARD – PILOTS TV

SPOOK SHOW 17

written by Robert Luther

directed by Wyatt Barclay & Robbie Luther

produced by Wyatt Barclay, Kevin Tolby & Robbie Luther

AUDIENCE AWARD – PILOTS WEB

LEGIT MARRIED

written by Ahsan Ali, Lisa Jill Anderson & Stephen Brown

directed by Chelsea Gonzalez

executive produced by Lisa Jill Anderson, Ahsan Ali, Stephen Brown

produced by Lisa Jill Anderson, Chelsea Gonzalez

AUDIENCE AWARD – DOWNBEAT

OUT OF TUNE

written by Erika Hamilton

directed by Portlynn Tagavi

produced by Erika Hamilton, Alexis Sterling & Diana Zollicoffer

AUDIENCE AWARD – DANCES WITH KIDZ PRO

HONK

written & directed by Cheryl Allison

produced by Alison Smith, Natalie Murray, Cheryl Allison