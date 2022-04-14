Dance Gavin Dance bassist dies

Tim Feerick (Tim Feerick Instagram)

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist of Sacramento rock band Dance Gavin Dance, has died.

His death was announced on social media by his band, who said they are “absolutely devastated” by the “untimely loss” of their friend and bandmate on 13 April. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Feerick, who is believed to have been in his thirties, initially joined the band in 2009 as a touring member before leaving in 2010. He then rejoined in 2012 and has played on each of the group’s albums since then, the most recent being 2020’s Afterburner.

He also performed on the band’s recent single “Synergy”.

Dance Gavin Dance is a rock band that was founded in Sacramento in 2005. They have released nine albums since they began and their current members are Tilian Pearson, Jon Mess, Will Swan, Andrew Wells and Matthew Mingus.

They were due to begin their tour at Swanfest in Sacramento on 23 April, before playing a run of US shows then touring the UK and Europe this autumn.

Many fans commented on the announcement of Feerick’s death, with one writing: “This hurts a lot just as a fan, can’t imagine what y’all are going through. Rest easy, Tim, thanks for all the music.”

Another wrote: “Tim was never a flashy individual on stage, but he had that presence about him that you couldn’t help but turn your attention to him on stage. A distinct sound that separated him from some of the best bassists to ever do it. A truly sad day for DGD fans around the world. RIP Tim.”