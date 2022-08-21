The slow time in 2021 got an unexpected boost when Tom Brady appeared on The Shop and dropped this juicy little nugget regarding his first-ever foray into free agency, the prior year.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said. “I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf–ker?”

The immediate favorite for the role of unnamed “motherf–ker” became 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But the reaction over the first 24 hours from folks in league circles centered on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as the true “motherf–ker.” Dana White’s comments from the first-ever UFC “GronkCast,” claiming that Brady to the Raiders was almost a done deal before coach Jon Gruden blew it up, are prompting many to conclude it was indeed Carr.

Carr told Brother from Another in July 2021 that, based on what he’d heard, Brady wasn’t talking about him. And when considering the rest of what Brady said on The Shop, it doesn’t fit with the idea that Brady was ready to go and looking for houses until Gruden scrunched up his face and decided not to do it.

“When I look back I’m like, there’s no f–king way I would’ve went to that team,” Brady said at the time. “But they said they didn’t want me. I know what that means, I know what that feels like. And I’m gonna go f–k you up because of that.”

Regardless, Brady did indeed “f–k up” the Raiders in 2020, beating them 45-20 on October 25, in Las Vegas. And, if what White said (as confirmed by Gronk) is true, Brady could have easily been the guy f–king up the Bucs that same night.

Dana White’s story fuels speculation that Derek Carr was Tom Brady’s unnamed “motherf–ker” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk