Dana White will not book Joe Lauzon vs. Donald Cerrone again

Hours before Saturday’s UFC Austin event, the fight card lost its co-main event between veterans Joe Lauzon and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. It was the second time a match between the two fell apart the day of an event.

Cerrone and Lauzon were scheduled to meet at UFC Fight Night 208 on April 30, but the bout was pushed back to the May 7 UFC 274 pay-per-view event for undisclosed reasons. Both men weighed in but Cerrone was forced out of the fight after falling ill. The bout was rescheduled for UFC Austin on Saturday.

Again, both fighters weighed in on Friday, but it was Lauzon that fell ill and was forced out of the fight this time. Following Saturday’s event at the Moody Center, UFC president Dana White stated that he wouldn’t rebook the matchup again.

“Probably not,” White answered when asked if he would book the matchup a third time. “That thing is getting like Tony [Ferguson] and Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. No. I will not book that fight again.”

