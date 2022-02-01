Dana White explains why he thinks Floyd Mayweather hasn’t paid Logan Paul

UFC president Dana White says foregoing boxing protocols may be the reason Floyd Mayweather might not have paid Logan Paul his fee from their exhibition bout.

The pair fought last June and in recent weeks the YouTuber-turned-boxer has alleged the undefeated Mayweather has not given him his cut. Mayweather hasn’t responded to the allegations but White believes he knows what happened.

“Well, here’s what happens when you go in and do these fights,” White explained on the Full Send podcast. “You do these fights that are exhibitions or whatever, the commission isn’t overseeing it.

“Let’s say I did a fight with Mike [Tyson], I’ve got Mike fighting Francis [Ngannou, UFC heavyweight champion] or something, the athletic commission gets the money upfront, so they pay the fighters, they don’t have to wait.

“That was the big problem in the past, is that these boxing promoters would come in and they wouldn’t make as much money as they thought they were going to do.

“So they would stiff the fighters and not pay the guys and that’s why these regulations are in place in these different states.

“And that’s why… I don’t want to s*** on any of the other states, but you want to fight in like Nevada or California, the guys that have a strong athletic commission.”

Paul survived all eight rounds against Mayweather, while the YouTuber’s younger brother Jake is 5-0 as a professional boxer.