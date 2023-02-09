Dana Brunetti Exits Cavalry Media, Studio He Co-Founded – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The 2x Oscar nominated producer of The Social Network and Captain Phillips is leaving the film and TV production company he co-launched with former Relativity exec Keegan Rosenberger back in 2018, The Hamden Journal has just learned from sources.

Essentially, form what we know, Brunetti wanted to go out on his own and hang a new shingle. Some of the projects he had in development at Cavalry Media include the series Motorheads at Amazon Studios and The Devil Within at Epix. He is poised to remain a producer on the series if they go forward.

The producer of the $1.3 billion grossing Fifty Shades of Grey franchise is a producer on the upcoming Sony movie Gran Turismo, from Neill Blomkamp and Sony Playstation Productions. The pic, which stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Djimon Hounsou, is set for release on Aug. 11. Gran Turismo is not a Cavalry Media production.

Cavalry Media’s mission was to make moderately priced premium film and TV series for both linear and new media platforms. Cavalry movies were to be priced in the range of $40M-$80M.

Brunetti ran Kevin Spacey’s Trigger Street Productions, which was acquired by Relativity Media in January 2016 with Brunetti named President. Brunetti departed Relativity that December. During his run with Trigger Street, one of the several projects he executive produced included Netflix’s House of Cards, which Brunetti received 5 Emmy noms on; that series setting aflame the binge-watching streaming era. House of Cards won seven Emmys.