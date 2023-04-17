Dan Snyder’s preliminary deal to sell Commanders to Josh Harris reportedly now in NFL’s hands

Oct 12, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder on the sidelines prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Snyder’s exit from the NFL is one step closer.

The NFL has received the terms of Snyder’s sale of the Washington Commanders to hedge fund manager and Philadelphia 76ers majority owner Josh Harris for $6 billion, Sportico reported on Monday. Snyder and Harris agreed to a preliminary deal last week.

Per the report, the NFL will either approve the deal as it stands or send it back to both parties with alterations. If approved by the league office and signed by both parties, the sale would become official when NFL owners submit final approval.

Harris, who also owns the NHL’s New Jersey Devils alongside business partner David Blitzer, agreed to buy the franchise as the leader of a proposed ownership group that also includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and D.C.-area billionaire and Fortune 500 co-founder Mitchell Rales.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

(Disclosure: Josh Harris is a co-founder of Apollo Global Management, which owns Yahoo, Inc. He left the private equity firm in 2022.)