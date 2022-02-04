Dan Snyder had veto power over NFL culture probe, House finds

The NFL and its Washington franchise agreed in September 2020 not to share information from the investigation into the team’s front office culture without mutual consent, according to a document made public by a House committee Friday.

The so-called “Common Interest Agreement” between the league and the team — then known as the Washington Football Team and since rebranded the Washington Commanders — notes that the parties “share common legal interests” amid the investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson.

“Parties further agree that their exchange of any such information and communications does not constitute a waiver of any applicable confidentiality, privilege, or work product claim that may otherwise be asserted as to information and communications exchanged,” the document later states.

In a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Friday, two top Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee suggested the letter could mean “that either the WFT or the NFL could try to bury the findings of the investigation.”

“This arrangement calls into question whether the WFT played a role in blocking the public release of the findings of Ms. Wilkinson’s investigation — and in particular whether Mr. Snyder … may have been able to prevent the release of information that implicated him personally,” wrote committee Chairman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.).

The NFL and Washington had a “Common Interest Agreement.” Getty Images

This agreement suggests Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder could have had an effective veto on releasing the information from the investigation. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Anna Nunez testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on sexual harassment in the workplace at the Washington Football Team on Feb. 3, 2022. Getty Images

The NFL commissioned the probe after dozens of women told the Washington Post in the summer of 2020 that they had experienced sexual harassment and verbal abuse while employed by the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins.

This is a developing story.