Dan Rather ripped for ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ take: ‘Sit down’

After attempting to dunk on the “Let’s Go Brandon” fans, disgraced CBS anchor Dan Rather faced a dunking of his own.

Late Wednesday night, Rather tweeted out his take on the popular “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase that has been used as a rebuff against President Biden.

“#LetsGoBrandonReallyMeans ‘You can’t handle the truth,” Rather wrote.

The quote came as a form of irony for some Twitter users as Rather previously stepped down from his position as a CBS anchor after airing a story that contained allegedly forged documents to question President Bush’s service in the National Guard. Several people called out his take based on Rather’s own relationship with “the truth.”

Right-wing commentator John Cardillo tweeted, “Dan, Remember when you and your producer fabricated memos to derail Bush 43’s presidency, but you were caught, fired, and shamed off air? Remember that truth?”

“Says the man who literally lost his job for reporting fabrications and lies about GW Bush. Hahah.. you cannot make this stuff up. Let’s Go Dan Rather!” radio talk show host Joe Pagliarulo wrote.

“Let’s Go Brandon” emerged after a reporter claimed that crowds of NASCAR fans shouting “F— Joe Biden” were actually shouting “Let’s Go Brandon” in favor of driver Brandon Brown. It has since been used as a euphemism for Biden’s critics as well as the media who ignore complaints against the president.