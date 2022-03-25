Dan Rather Has 2 Burning Questions For Clarence Thomas Amid Jan. 6 Revelations

Dan Rather, Clarence Thomas (Photo: Getty Images)

Veteran broadcaster Dan Rather made a career out of asking questions.

But in light of new revelations about Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the longtime TV news anchor had just two:

On Thursday, it was revealed that Ginni Thomas sent some two dozen off-the-rails text messages loaded with wild conspiracy theories about the 2020 election to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

“We already knew a lot about this storyline, but today proved that there still is a potential for surprise — or more accurately, horror,” Rather wrote in a follow-up on Substack. “This is a smoking gun in the form of text messages between Ms. Thomas and the White House chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows.”

Rather called the Jan. 6 insurrection a “coup attempt” and said Trump’s lies about the 2020 election have become “gospel for much of the Republican Party.”

But the revelations about Ginni Thomas raise those two questions for her husband, given a key Supreme Court decision earlier this year.

The court rejected Trump’s attempt to block Congress from getting White House records related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

There was just one dissenter: Clarence Thomas.

Rather wonders if Thomas had been trying to protect his wife.

“What else might he know?” he asked. “Recusal is a bare minimum. The questions go much deeper.”

Read Rather’s full Substack post here.

The Supreme Court said on Sunday that Thomas was hospitalized for an infection and was expected to be released within a day or two. The court has since declined to provide any updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

