Dan Quinn has four interviews this week for head coaching jobs

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has several head coaching interviews lined up this week.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Quinn will interview with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

The former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons is again being courted as a potential head coach helping turn around the Cowboys defense this year under head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys ranked 19th in total defense this season but seventh in points allowed this season after ranking 23rd in total defense and 28th in points allowed in 2020. Micah Parsons is the clear favorite to win defensive rookie of the year honors and Trevon Diggs led the NFL in interceptions with 11 in Quinn’s defense this year.

Quinn compiled a 43-42 record in six seasons as head coach in Atlanta.

