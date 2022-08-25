Dan Lin In Pole Position For Top DC Films Spot? – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing from several sources this afternoon that former Warner Bros executive Dan Lin’s name is one of those in the mix for the top spot at DC Films.

The sense around town is that he has a pole position feel to him, and like Marvel boss Kevin Feige brings the best of both worlds: Lin is a franchise producer of such movies as It, Sherlock Holmes, the Lego franchise and big branded titles like Aladdin, and even better he’s a former Warner Bros studio executive. He’s the kind of guy that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav would savor; Lin being a Harvard Business School MBA grad.

As has occurred with this search, other names are being discussed, but The Hamden Journal is hearing that Lin’s interested in the position. Lin has a production company in Rideback, and a deal with the producer would entail a possible buyout of that by Warners. Todd Phillips’ name was bandied about, as Zas loves him, but the filmmaker’s focus is strictly on prepping his next directing gig, DC’s Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the highest grossing R-Rated Oscar winning film of all-time, which made $1.07 billion.

Lin cut his teeth at Warner Bros. under former Worldwide Production President Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Lin rose to being SVP of Production at the company and left the studio in 2007 to launch his own production company. He’s had a ton of notable pics and tentpoles under his belt at Warners during his eight year run including Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture Oscar winner The Departed, Oliver Stone’s Alexander, TMNT and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

One source tells us no formal offers have been made to Lin. We’ll see how this all plays out.

We’ll update you when we hear something official from Warner Bros and Lin.