Dan Kelly calls Wisconsin Supreme Court winner Janet Protasiewicz a ‘serial liar’ as he lashes out in his concession speech

GREEN LAKE – Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly lost his race against Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz by at least 10 percentage points Tuesday but refused to call his opponent to concede, instead choosing to lash out against her in a concession speech to supporters.

“I wish that in a circumstance like this, I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent,” he said at an event held at the Heidel House Hotel in Green Lake. “But I do not have a worthy opponent to which I can concede.”

Kelly called Protasiewicz’s campaign “deeply deceitful, dishonorable and despicable.”

Daniel Kelly concedes the race to Janet Protasiewicz in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race during an election night gathering Tuesday at the Heidel House Hotel & Conference Center in Green Lake. Kelly lashed out at Protasiewicz in his speech, calling her “a serial liar” and said he did “not have a worthy opponent.”

“I say this not because we did not prevail. I do not say this because of the rancid slanders that were launched against me, although that was bad enough. But that is not my concern. My concern is the damage done to the institution of the courts,” Kelly said.

“My opponent is a serial liar. She’s disregarded judicial ethics; she’s demeaned the judiciary with her behavior. This is the future that we have to look forward to in Wisconsin.”

Adding: “I wish Wisconsin the best of luck, because I think it’s going to need it.”

Kelly highlighted his commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law, saying Protasiewicz would be only committed to the “rule of Janet.”

“The people of Wisconsin have chosen the rule of Janet. I respect that decision because it is theirs to make,” he said. “I respect the decision that the people of Wisconsin have made, but I think it does not end well.”

Protasiewicz and others at her campaign event in Milwaukee did not comment on Kelly’s comments.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Dan Kelly lashes out at Janet Protasiewicz in concession speech