‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ Canceled By Peacock After One Season – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has opted not to renew Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, an adaptation of The Da Vinci Code author’s 2009 novel, for a second season.

“We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story,” the streamer said in a statement to The Hamden Journal. “We’re grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life.”

The Lost Symbol, which will continue to be available on Peacock, originated as a 2020 NBC pilot. The project ultimately moved to sibling NBCU streamer Peacock with a 10-episode series order and launched this past September, with the finale released Nov. 18. The show went full circle, with NBC giving the pilot a linear sampling on Nov. 8, the first time the network has aired an episode of a Peacock original.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp also star.

The series was produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie wrote the adaptation and served as executive producers. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber and Frank Siracusa also executive produced. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot.