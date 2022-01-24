‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ Canceled at Peacock After One Season

Peacock has canceled “Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol” after just one season of the drama.

The 10-episode series debuted Sept. 16 and concluded what is now its final season Nov. 18.

Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller “The Lost Symbol,” the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

A source familiar with Peacock’s decision to cancel “The Lost Symbol,” which will continue to be available for streaming on the NBCUniversal-owned platform, says Peacock and producers believed the TV series adaptation of the book told the full, complete story.

“The Lost Symbol” stars Ashley Zukerman (“Succession”), Valorie Curry (“Blair Witch”), Sumalee Montano (“10 Cloverfield Lane”), Rick Gonzalez (“Arrow”), Eddie Izzard (“Ocean’s Thirteen”) and Beau Knapp (“Seven Seconds”).

“We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story,” Peacock said in a statement to Variety. “We’re grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life.”

“The Lost Symbol” is executive produced by writers Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, along with Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber and Frank Siracusa. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot.

The drama hails from CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

