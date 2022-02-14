Dan Aykroyd & ‘Ghostbusters’ Cast Pay Tribute – The Hamden Journal

Dan Aykroyd, who not only played the role of the brilliant Dr. Raymond Stantz in Ghostbusters, but was a creative force behind the supernatural comedy blockbusters as well, expressed his sympathies today about Ivan Reitman’s death.

“Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me,” said Aykroyd in a statement sent to The Hamden Journal, “Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call?”

Aykroyd joins former franchise castmate Ernie Hudson, aka Winston Zeddemore, who weighed in to pay tribute to Reitman last night as well as Paul Feig, who directed the 2016 all femme reboot and Ghostbusters: Afterlife director and Ivan’s son, Jason Reitman, and that movie’s castmembers Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace.

Aykroyd wrote the first two Ghostbusters movies with the late Harold Ramis, and served as an EP on Paul Feig’s all femme 2016 version as well as last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife which has grossed close to $200M WW and has taken the Columbia Pictures franchise through four movies to over $937M WW. Aykroyd also starred in the 2001 Reitman directed Dreamworks-Sony sci-fi comedy Evolution.

Aykroyd reportedly conceived Ghostbusters initially for himself and comedy partner John Belushi before the SNL alum’s death. He was inspired to write Ghostbusters given his fascination with the paranormal as well as the comedy spooky movies of Abbott and Costello, Bob Hope and The Bowery Boys.

Aykroyd played Ray Stantz three times in the 1984, 1989 and the latest 2021 versions of Ghostbusters. He also played the role of Cabbie in the 2016 Feig directed movie.

Ivan Reitman was a huge part of the media tour for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, showing up at CinemaCon on stage with Jason Reitman, as well as NYC Comic-Con where they also previewed the comedy to fans.

Reitman directed the 1984 and 1989 Ghostbusters movies, and produced all four movies in the series. Ghostbusters took comedy tentpoles to a new level in 1984 with special effects and was nominated for two Oscars: Best Visual Effects and Ray Parker, Jr. in Best Original Song for the pic’s title song. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is nominated for a BAFTA this year for Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects.

I’m in absolute shock. I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/SGnI7OcT9s — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 14, 2022

I’ve lost my hero.

All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story.

He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.

Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier. pic.twitter.com/tSijfxSnLg — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) February 14, 2022

Working with Ivan was an honor and a pleasure and I’m so grateful that I was invited into the universe he helped to build, one that continues to resonate with fans the world over. 💔 pic.twitter.com/24N3L6nOjY — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) February 14, 2022

From Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Mckenna Grace posted on Instagram: