Damon Lindelof, Betty Gilpin And Tara Hernandez At Contenders TV – The Hamden Journal

Mrs. Davis co-creators Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez joined star Betty Gilpin at The Hamden Journal’s Contenders TV event to discuss the sci-fi series which asks, “are we losing part of our humanity as we become reliant on tech?”

“Essentially, when Tara and I were talking in those early days,” said Lindelof, “Tara just said, ‘I wish there was an app that just told us what to do, and that it was something we could trust.’ And that was the beginning of this idea – we sort of looked down the barrel of the algorithmic gun and realized we’re not that far off from Siri or Alexa not telling us what the weather is or how to get from A to B, but whether or not we should get a divorce or quit our job or find purpose in our lives or be our therapist. And once those things started to happen, we’d be in a lot of trouble because we’d stop relying on one another and start relying on something that was essentially trying to sell us something.”

Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez pit faith against technology in this sci-fi drama series for Peacock. The story follows Simone (Betty Gilpin), a nun set on battling an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis,” with help from a resistance group and her ex-boyfriend Wiley (Jake McDorman). The series will debut on Peacock on April 20, 2023.

“We were talking about the things that make us anxious,” said Hernandez. “Our anxiety around tech and how, especially during [the pandemic] how reliant we became on our phones, and on information or misinformation we were getting on our phones.”

“It’s the most absurd braid of a thousand genres I’ve ever read and I was in from page one for sure,” said Gilpin. “Even though the show is a hundred genres, I find that more like life than when I’m doing a script that’s just one color, one tone… I real life, your day changes genre a hundred times.”

