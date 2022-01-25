Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi Join Sarah Snook Thriller – The Hamden Journal

‘Run Rabbit Run’ Adds Cast

Damon Herriman and Greta Scacchi have joined Sarah Snook in Run Rabbit Run, the horror-thriller that commenced production this week in South Australia and Victoria. Further cast includes Trevor Jamieson, Neil Meville, Naomi Rukavina, Georgina Naidu, Genevieve Morris, Katherine Slattery and newcomer Sunny Whelan. In the movie, Snook plays a fertility doctor whose firm grasp on the cycle of life is put to the test as her young daughter begins to exhibit increasingly strange behaviour. Daina Reid is directing the project. Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films producing. XYZ Films is executive producing, financing and handling world sales.

Spanish Soccer Piracy Case

Mediapro, the Spanish media outfit that controls the majority of soccer rights in the country, is calling for a six-year jail term for the creator of Rojadirecta.com, a website accused of being a piracy hub. According to the prosecution, the owner along with five other individuals used their company Puerto 80 Projects to illegally stream sports fixtures, moneitizing the content by displaying advertising including for gambling sites. An initial court case saw the presiding judge find sufficient evidence to transfer the accusation to a provincial court, where an oral hearing will now take place. The public prosecutor has requested a four-year prison term for the accused. A fine of more than €6M has also been requested by Mediapro.

Leonine Names New Board Members

Germany’s Leonine Studios has added two names to its advisory board. Sarah Bremner, the former President of Array Filmworks, and Keri Putnam, the former CEO of Sundance Institute, have both joined. The other members of the board are Vania Schlogel (Founder and Managing Partner Atwater Capital), Heather Moosnick, Bettina Reitz (President University of Television and Film Munich), Philipp Freise (Partner and Co-Head of European Private Equity KKR) and Philipp Schälli (Principal, Private Equity KKR). “We are delighted to appoint two more exceptional executives to Leonine’s advisory board. Both Sarah and Keri have built deserved reputations for supporting, developing, and producing outstanding content, and I have no doubt that their presence on the Leonine board will prove invaluable as the company continues to strengthen its position. I am a firm believer in the commercial and cultural power of a diverse boardroom that reflects our customers, employees and investors, and I am proud to chair a board which continues to place huge emphasis on diversity, inclusion and equity,” said Vania Schlogel, Chair of the Advisory Board at Leonine Studios.