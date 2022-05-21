Damion Lee, Davis Bertans odd Game 2 moment leads to double technical fouls

D-Lee, Bertans’ strange Game 2 commotion gets double techs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Damion Lee had a rough first few minutes of the second quarter in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at Chase Center, and it was highlighted by a strange sequence that resulted in double technical fouls on him and Davis Bertans.

Four minutes into the period, Lee contested a 3-point attempt by Bertans and knocked the Mavericks’ forward to the ground.

Bertans made the 3-pointer to give Dallas a 13-point lead. As Lee tried to get away from the Mavericks’ bench, he tried to step over Bertans.

That’s when things got weird. Bertans got up while Lee was still over him, flipping the Warriors’ guard to the floor. Referee Eric Lewis immediately grabbed Lee and escorted him away from Dallas’ bench.

The referees, led by crew chief Kane Fitzgerald, reviewed the play and assessed technical fouls to both Lee and Bertans.

Draymond Green was in the middle of the scuffle after the play but avoided picking up a second technical foul after he got one earlier in the game for arguing an offensive foul call on the Warriors.

Lee played the first five minutes of the second quarter, and was a minus-12 during that stretch.