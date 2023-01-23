Damian Lillard calls Patrick Beverley ‘con man’ after Lakers’ win over Blazers

Damian Lillard calls Patrick Beverley ‘con man’ after Lakers’ win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago native Patrick Beverley has made plenty of enemies throughout his 11-year NBA career.

After Sunday, you can add Damian Lillard to that list.

Lillard’s Trail Blazers surrendered a 25-point lead to Beverley’s Lakers on Sunday, with Los Angeles winning 121-112 after a dominant second half. The biggest story from the game involved the opposing starting guards, though.

In the second quarter, it was clear that tensions were high. With Lillard at the free throw line, the shot had to be stopped because he and Beverley wouldn’t stop chirping each other. Beverley was given a technical foul during the exchange.

The Blazers outscored the Lakers 45-13 in the second frame, including 31-8 after this incident.

It was all Lakers in the second half, though. Los Angeles outscored Portland 75-41 after the break, and Beverley made the most of his victory celebration.

Lillard finished the game with 24 points and 10 assists on just 5 of 17 shooting. Beverley had four points, two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes of action. LeBron James led all scorers with 37 points.

After the final whistle, both players took to the media and Twitter to talk more trash.

The Lakers and Blazers have will play in their fourth and final matchup this season on Feb. 13 in Portland.