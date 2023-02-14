Damar Hamlin’s Super Bowl Jacket Condemned And Called Blasphemous By Adrian Peterson, Fans Defend Hamlin

Damar Hamlin

NFL running back Adrian Peterson, who was furious after seeing Damar Hamlin‘s jacket at the Super Bowl, said he has now personally reached out to the 24-year-old athlete to express his thoughts. Peterson first condemned Hamlin on Sunday, taking issue with his jacket because it featured a crucifix with an altered Jesus head.

“Blasphemy!!” Peterson wrote on social media in response to the jacket, according to TMZ.

Peterson then faced backlash from some people who thought he has no business judging Hamlin for what he wears. Former NFL running back Fred Taylor urged Peterson to directly reach out to Hamlin.

“You should DM him bro…I’m sure he’s listen to your opinion. Posting it doesn’t help anyone. He’s young, young ppl don’t always think before they wear things just like people who wear skulls and other things that doesn’t align with Christian beliefs. Try to reach him,” Taylor wrote to Peterson.

Adrian didn’t agree at first.

“But this was different! I know young people don’t think at times, older as well! But with everything surrounding his situation!! This isn’t one of those moments where it’s a young guy not thinking!” he wrote.

In his latest post on Instagram, however, Peterson appears to have followed Taylor’s advice.

“So I spoke with @d.ham3, and we were able to discuss our thoughts as men. I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention,” the former Minnesota Vikings running back wrote. “However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share. I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion.”

Hamlin has of course betting getting support from fans around the world after he collapsed during a game and had to be taken to the hospital. Peterson said he too has respect for the Buffalo Bills safety, but he’s still angry with the jacket.

“Damar, I have respect and love for you and I wish you nothing but the best, but I just can’t rock with that jacket,” he wrote. “I feel like there are a lot people, young and old, looking up to you and with power and influence comes great responsibility. I apologize for offending you, I just felt offended in that moment as a man who loves and respects our Lord and Savior, Yeshua.”