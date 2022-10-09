Damar Hamlin’s big hit on college teammate Kenny Pickett leads to fight

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) while sliding during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his first NFL start Sunday. His old college teammate welcomed him to Buffalo with a big hit.

Pickett scrambled for 10 yards inside the Buffalo Bills’ red zone late in the third quarter. He started to slide near the right sideline when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin lowered his shoulder into Pickett’s left side.

Pittsburgh guard James Daniels shoved Hamlin to the ground after the play, leading to a skirmish on the Bills’ sideline.

Pickett and Hamlin are former college teammates at the University of Pittsburgh. Pickett was a team captain in 2021 when they played together on the Panthers.

Hamlin was not called for a penalty on the play. Pittsburgh linemen Kevin Dotson and Daniels were flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Hamlin was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of 2021 NFL Draft. The Steelers took picked with in the first round with the 20th pick in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills’ Damar Hamlin delivers big hit on college teammate Kenny Pickett