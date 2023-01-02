Damar Hamlin suffers injury during Buffalo-Cincinnati first quarter

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a serious injury during the first quarter of the team’s Week 17 Monday Night Football showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Hamlin fell to the field after trying to get up from a collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel worked on Hamlin for several minutes.

The Bills’ Taron Johnson was evaluated for a head injury earlier in the quarter. His return was questionable.

The Enquirer will update this story.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Damar Hamlin suffers serious injury during Buffalo-Cincinnati game