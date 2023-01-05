Damar Hamlin Shows “Remarkable Improvement” In Recovery, Says Bills – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED, 11:38 AM : Doctors today reaffirmed an earlier statement by the Buffalo Bills that described Damar Hamlin’s condition as showing significant improvement and reiterating that the NFL player’s “neurological condition and function is intact.”

At an afternoon press conference at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Dr. Timothy Pritts noted that while Hamlin has not spoken yet, he has communicated through writing.

“We are in the situation where we wanted to allow him to gradually wake up as the rest of his body was healing, and last night he was able to emerge and follow commands and even ask who had won the game,” Pritts said. “When he asked, ‘Did we win?,’ the answer is, yes, you know, Damar, you won — you’ve won the game of life, and that’s probably the important thing out of this. And we really need to keep him in the center of everything else that’s going on, and we really want to ensure a good outcome for him.”

The UC medical team said the immediate goal is to have Hamlin continue to breathe more on his own and eventually breathe fully on his own, but for now will be on a ventilator for “as long as it takes.”

PREVIOUSLY, January 4: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement” over the last 24 hours, says his team in a statement released today.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the statement reads (see it below). “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati, suffering cardiac arrest.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” tweeted Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam today. “Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love [No.] 3!”

On Monday, following the tackle and Hamlin’s subsequent collapse, he has been listed in critical condition in the University of Cincinnati intensive care unit.