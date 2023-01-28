Damar Hamlin Shares Message “From The Heart” In First On-Camera Statement Since Health Emergency – The Hamden Journal

Damar Hamlin is breaking his silence following the health emergency he suffered on the field during NFL’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Now that my brothers have closed a strong-winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things,” Hamlin started in the video message.

He continued, “I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time as it was a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically… even spiritually — it’s just been a lot to process. I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support and everything that’s just been coming in my way.”

Hamlin has been making great strides in his recovery after he collapsed on the field. He showed up to root for his teammates in a critical playoff game where he received cheers from the audience.

“What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world and now I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most and that’s always been my dream,” he added.

Hamlin went on to list all the people he’s thankful for that have been there since the life-threatening incident. He thanked the Bills Training, Athletic and Medical staff, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and first responders, his parents who have been his “anchors,” his little brother and family and friends. He also thanked the “Bills mafia” for their love and support, his teammates, the Bills organization, the Bengals and the NFL at large for rooting for him as he recovered.

“While I’m so thankful for everybody, I know that isn’t enough just to be thankful. This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world and with God’s guidance I will continue to do wonderful and great things. I couldn’t do this without any of the support and love and I can’t wait to take you out on this journey with me,” he ended and made a heart with both of his hands.

Watch Hamlin’s entire message in the video posted below.