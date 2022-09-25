Dalvin Cook is day-to-day, getting tests on shoulder

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update on running back Dalvin Cook during his postgame press conference on Sunday.

Cook left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury after fumbling on a third quarter run against the Lions. He did not return for the rest of the 28-24 win.

O’Connell said Cook is having tests done and is considered day-to-day at this point.

“Calvin just had a little bit of a shoulder deal that kinda came up on that fumble,” O’Connell said. “Unfortunate with him being three yards away from his first 100-yard day. I thought he was phenomenal.”

Cook was actually four yards shy of a 100-yard day and he scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

