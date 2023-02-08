Dallas Zoo thief Davion Irvin vows to steal more animals if sprung out of jail

The man accused of stealing two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo vowed to steal more animals if he’s sprung out of jail, according to court documents.

Davion Irvin professed his affinity for animals to investigators as new details about his alleged zoo thefts surfaced from court documents following his arrest last Thursday.

Irvin admitted to police he waited until night fell on Jan. 29 before he hopped over a zoo fence and cut a metal mesh enclosure to take two emperor tamarin monkeys, court docs indicate.

Once the 24-year-old had the monkeys, he jumped on the city’s light rail and reached a vacant home where he kept the animals, arrest warrant affidavits allege.

The monkeys were safely found on Jan. 31, but if Irvin gets out of jail – he’s currently being held on $25,000 bail – he told police he plans to return to the zoo and take more animals, according to the arrest warrant affidavits reported on by the Dallas Morning News.

He told police he “loved animals,” the affidavit states.





Irwin is spotted on surveillance video eating from a bag of Doritos and strolling through the zoo. Dallas County Sheriff/MEGA

Irvin faces six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary.

When cops found monkeys Bella and Finn, they also recovered multiple cats and pigeons, as well as a dead feeder fish and fish food that went missing from a staff-only section of the zoo last month, but was never reported stolen, the affidavits said.

The home was described by police as being in “extreme poor condition” with cat feces, building material debris and mold, the Dallas Morning News reported. The monkeys were found in a part of the home with bird poop and feathers, and moldy clothes, police said.





Dallas police located the animals and they were evaluated by veterinarians afterwards. Facebook/Dallas Zoo

While most of the charges against Irvin are tied to the swiped monkeys, one of the burglary charges is connected to a clouded leopard that he allegedly helped escape from the zoo.

The leopard, named Nova, was reported missing on Jan. 13 after a cut was found in her enclosure. She was found later that day near her habitat.

Irvin confessed to authorities he wanted to take the leopard, but only got to pet her before she climbed on top of her enclosure, according to an affidavit.

Irvin has also been linked to cutting an enclosure for langur monkeys, but he has yet to face charges and the monkeys didn’t get out.





The suspect also was in connection to a leopard that he allegedly helped escape from the zoo. AP

Irvin was arrested blocks from Dallas World Aquarium after he quizzed staff there about the animals, police and zoo officials said. A worker recognized him from news coverage after police released a photo and video of a man from the zoo detectives said they wanted to talk to.

Irvin allegedly asked a series of strange questions to zoo staff before the monkeys went missing, like “Where do y’all get the monkeys from and how do y’all shift them around,” the affidavit states, according to the Dallas Morning News.

He reportedly asked a zookeeper on Jan. 29 of the emperor monkeys, “Where can [I] get one and how do y’all get them in at night?”

Irvin has not been connected to a dead endangered vulture at the zoo in January, though police said they are still probing the suspicious death.

With Post wires