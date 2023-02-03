Dallas Zoo monkey kidnapping suspect Davion Irvin arrested

There was something fishy about this guy.

The man suspected of stealing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo was arrested while casing out an aquarium — possibly to plan his next animal heist.

Davion Irvin, identified Tuesday as a person of interest in the primate theft, was spotted at the Dallas Aquarium lurking by its marine exhibits, the police department told The Post Friday.





Irvin has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty for allegedly kidnapping the monkeys. Dallas Jail

“A gentleman who would later be identified as Davion Dwight Irvin, stopped an employee of The Dallas World Aquarium to ask questions regarding one of our animals,” an aquarium spokesman revealed to The Post.

“The employee immediately recognized Mr. Irvin from prior reporting on the incident involving the suspected theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo.”

The staffer immediately called the police. By the time officers arrived, Irvin, 24, had left and made his way onto a light rail train but was later arrested in downtown Dallas.

The Dallas Zoo alerted the Dallas Police Department after the animal care team discovered two emperor tamarin monkeys were missing. Facebook/Dallas Zoo





The emperor tamarin species were found alive inside an abandoned home Tuesday in Lancaster — just outside of the city a day after the theft, the zoo announced.

Police would not say if Irvin is responsible for a string of other bizarre incidents at the zoo, including the death of an endangered vulture.

On Jan. 21, zoo staffers found “Pin,” as the bird was named, dead from a wound and his enclosure had been broken into, the zoo said.





Police arrested Davion Irvin as a person of interest in the missing monkeys’ case from the Dallas Zoo. AP

“I’ve been in the zoo profession over 30-plus years, and never had a situation like what happened Saturday. It’s unprecedented and very disturbing,” zoo president Gregg Hudson said at the time.

The animal refuge offered a $10,000 reward after Pin’s death which ballooned to $25,000 after the monkeys were kidnapped.

Before the bird’s demise, a leopard was found outside of its habitat at the same zoo. Officials believe someone had intentionally cut open the clouded leopard named Nova’s enclosure, as well as another housing a monkey.





The emperor tamarin species were found alive inside an abandoned home just outside of Dallas on Tuesday. Facebook/Dallas Zoo

“The investigation into all cases at the zoo is ongoing and further charges are possible,” the cops said.

Irvin was booked into Dallas County Jail.