Dallas woman filmed making ‘slant eyes’ after being confronted over parking spot

[Source]

Internet sleuths are looking for a woman who was caught making a racist slant-eye gesture on video during a confrontation over a parking spot in Dallas.

Tiktok user @ashreypark filmed the offensive moment, which appears to have taken place at a parking lot of the NorthPark Center shopping mall, and uploaded it late Wednesday. She says the incident occurred after the woman tried to steal a spot she had been waiting for.

“She had come into a one-way lane, going the wrong direction, to steal a parking spot that I had clearly been waiting for,” @ashreypark wrote in the video’s caption. “She got upset and made a racist gesture at me.”

The woman had allegedly made the gesture once before @ashreypark pulled out her camera. In a brazen move, she pulls up alongside the TikTok user’s vehicle and does it again while being recorded.

“Behavior like this won’t be tolerated and needs to be corrected. She thinks she can act like this with no consequence and I would really love to show her what consequences her ignorant actions can yield,” @ashreypark wrote in an Instagram post.

@Ashreypark asked others to share her post “so I can find this lovely individual and her friend that was laughing in the passenger seat.”

TikTok user @thatdineshguy, a content creator known for identifying people in viral videos, posted a video identifying the woman as Amy Pearson, a licensed cosmetologist in Kaufman County.

Featured Image via @ashreypark

