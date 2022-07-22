Report: Dallas Keuchel designated for assignment by Diamondbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dallas Keuchel reportedly has been designated for assignment…again.

The former Cy Young winner, who spent two-plus seasons with the Chicago White Sox before being sent down for assignment and released in May, was DFA’d by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The struggles that Keuchel experienced earlier this season with the White Sox, going 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA, continued after he signed a minor-league contract with Arizona in June. The 34-year-old was winless in four starts with the Diamondbacks, posting a 9.64 ERA.

Keuchel, who won the Cy Young in 2015 while with the Houston Astros, once again will be a free agent after he clears waivers.

The lefthander has gone 101-89 with a 3.92 ERA over 11 seasons in the majors. He signed a three-year, $55.5 million deal with the White Sox prior to the 2020 season, going 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA during the shortened season and finishing fifth in Cy Young voting. In his second season with the White Sox, he went 9-9 with a 5.28 ERA. He regressed the following season, allowing six runs over two innings in his final start with the White Sox.

“I’m in no way shape or form out of this thing,” Keuchel said just prior to being released by Chicago. “It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster the first month and change and the second half of last year outside of a couple injuries. If people want to write me off, that’s OK. I’ve been written off before, and I’m a competitor and I’m an athlete, and we’ll turn the tide. It’s not the first time this is back to back starts this has happened. It can turn right back into our favor.”

At the time of his release, the White Sox owed Keuchel nearly $13 million in salary for the remainder of the season, in addition to a $1.5 million buyout on his option for the 2023 season.