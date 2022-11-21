Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans make statements with big wins

NFL Week 11 is almost in the books (the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals still play on Monday Night Football) and a couple of teams in the Top 10 made big statements with big wins on the road, elevating them in our latest NFL power rankings.

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 in Minneapolis to improve to 7-3 on the season.

The Tennessee Titans beat the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, 27-17 to also move to 7-3 after Week 11.

Check out how we rank the Cowboys and Titans now, as well as the other 30 NFL teams heading into Week 12 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.

NFL Week 12 odds: Bills vs. Lions | Giants vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Panthers | Buccaneers vs. Browns | Ravens vs. Jaguars | Texans vs. Dolphins | Bears vs. Jets | Bengals vs. Titans | Falcons vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Cardinals | Raiders vs. Seahawks | Rams vs. Chiefs | Saints vs. 49ers | Packers vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Colts

Lost to Washington Commanders, 23-10, to fall to 1-8-1. The Texans look like they are going to have a stranglehold on the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, for whatever that is worth.

Lost to Baltimore Ravens, 13-3, to fall to 3-8. This team just doesn’t seem to have the talent, or the quarterback play, to stay with most of the competition, although the Denver Broncos are up next on the schedule.

NFL playoff picture Week 12:NFC, AFC postseason races tighten

Justin Fields has been shining for the Chicago Bears, but the team can’t find a way to win a close game.

30. Chicago Bears (29)

Lost to Atlanta Falcons, 27-24, to fall to 3-8. The Bears have lost their last three games by a combined seven points, even with Justin Fields’ superhuman performances.

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (26)

Lost to Cincinnati Bengals, 37-30, to fall to 3-7. The Steelers have some winnable games ahead, starting with the Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 12.

28. Denver Broncos (25)

Lost to Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 22-16, to fall to 3-7. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, Russell Wilson.

Story continues

How to watch:NFL Week 12 schedule, television information

27. Los Angeles Rams (22)

Lost to New Orleans Saints, 27-20, to fall to 3-7. The defending Super Bowl champions have now lost four straight games and face the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 12.

26. Cleveland Browns (24)

Lost to Buffalo Bills, 31-23, to fall to 3-7. Deshaun Watson can return to the team after Week 12. Will it even matter for the Browns?

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (30)

Entered bye in Week 11 with 3-7 record. The Jaguars’ schedule is tough. They have the Ravens, Lions, Titans, Cowboys and Jets up in the next five weeks.

NFL Week 12 odds:Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for Week 12 NFL games

24. Las Vegas Raiders (31)

Beat Denver Broncos in overtime, 22-16, to improve to 3-7. This team has had some tough breaks this season, but you can’t forget that it always has a chance with Davante Adams catching passes.

23. Green Bay Packers (20)

Lost to Tennessee Titans, 27-17, to fall to 4-7. We thought the Packers might have turned a corner with their win over the Cowboys. The Titans turned them back in Week 11.

22. New Orleans Saints (28)

Beat Los Angeles Rams, 27-20, to improve to 4-7. Whenever we get ready to write off the Saints, they come up with a big win. The NFC South is bad, so that’s good for the Saints’ playoff chances.

Super Bowl odds:Super Bowl 57 odds: NFL Week 12 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2023 Super Bowl

Don’t write off Demario Davis and the New Orleans Saints quite yet.

21. Indianapolis Colts (18)

Lost to Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16, to fall to 4-6-1. The Colts had the Eagles on the ropes in Week 11. This team is playing hard under interim coach Jeff Saturday.

20. Arizona Cardinals (19)

Enter Monday Night Football game in Week 11 with 4-6 record. If the Cardinals want to have any chance at the postseason, they really need to beat the 49ers in Mexico City to conclude Week 11. Easier said than done.

Who wins?:San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions

19. Detroit Lions (23)

Beat New York Giants, 31-18, to improve to 4-6. Guess which team holds the longest win streak in the NFC? Yes, the Lions, who have won three straight games ahead of their Thanksgiving showdown with the Bills.

18. Atlanta Falcons (21)

Beat Chicago Bears, 27-24, to improve to 5-6. This team just keeps surprising. We wouldn’t be surprised if it somehow won the NFC South.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (16)

Entered bye in NFL Week 11 with 5-5 record. The Buccaneers have a half-game edge over the Falcons in the NFC South. The two teams interestingly face off to conclude the regular season in Week 18.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (14)

Lost to Kansas City Chiefs, 30-27, to fall to 5-5. This team has been decimated by injuries to its receiving corps but is still right in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.

15. Washington Commanders (17)

Beat Houston Texans, 23-10, to improve to 6-5. Ron Rivera’s decision to stay with Taylor Heinicke seems to be the right one. After hosting the Falcons, the Commanders face the Giants before and after their bye week.

14. New York Jets (9)

Lost to New England Patriots, 10-3, to fall to 6-4. The Jets’ defense deserved better from its offense. Scoring three points just doesn’t cut it.

13. New England Patriots (15)

Beat New York Jets, 10-3, to improve to 6-4. The AFC East is certainly not least. All four teams are above .500 with the Patriots now 6-4.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (13)

Beat Pittsburgh Steelers, 37-30, to improve to 6-4. The Bengals appear back after a tough start to the season, but the Titans and Chiefs are next on their schedule.

Samaje Perine and the Cincinnati Bengals have some tough games ahead.

11. San Francisco 49ers (12)

Enter Monday Night Football game in NFL Week 11 with 5-4 record. This team is considered a legit Super Bowl contender by many. They need to beat the Cardinals if they really are.

Who is favored?:San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total

10. Seattle Seahawks (11)

Entered bye in NFL Week 11 with 6-4 record. The Seahawks’ bye came at a perfect time after their loss to the Buccaneers. They have the Raiders, Rams and Panthers the next three weeks.

9. New York Giants (4)

Lost to Detroit Lions, 31-18, to fall to 7-3. The Giants are 3-1 away from home and 4-2 at home. They play at the Cowboys in a big NFC East game on Thanksgiving.

8. Baltimore Ravens (8)

Beat Carolina Panthers, 13-3, to improve to 7-3. The Ravens have won four straight games and have the Jaguars, Broncos, Steelers and Browns on the schedule next.

7. Minnesota Vikings (2)

Lost to Dallas Cowboys, 40-3, to fall to 8-2. This team’s two losses came against the Eagles and Cowboys. The Vikings are 8-2, but they have been outscored 231-229 on the season.

6. Buffalo Bills (6)

Beat Cleveland Browns, 31-23, to improve to 7-3. The Bills moved into a tie with the Dolphins for first in the AFC East with the win Sunday although Miami currently owns the tiebreaker.

5. Tennessee Titans (10)

Beat Green Bay Packers, 27-17, to improve to 7-3. After starting the season 0-2, the Titans’ only loss was a 20-17 overtime setback at the Chiefs. Tough tests loom vs. the Bengals and Eagles.

4. Miami Dolphins (5)

Entered bye in NFL Week 11 with 7-3 record. The Dolphins have won five straight games entering their NFL Week 12 game against the Texans.

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high in our NFL power rankings after a dominant win over the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 11.

3. Dallas Cowboys (7)

Beat Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, to improve to 7-3. The Cowboys absolutely destroyed the Vikings. We have to give them credit for that. They appear to be a legit Super Bowl threat in the NFC.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3)

Beat Los Angeles Chargers, 30-27, to improve to 8-2. The Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection is special. How many touchdowns will they combine for as teammates?

1. Philadelphia Eagles (1)

Improved to 9-1 with 17-16 win over Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles did not impress in the win over the Colts, but a win is a win. This team is still 9-1.

What changed?:NFL power rankings Week 11: Miami Dolphins lead AFC East, the best division in the NFL

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL power rankings Week 12: Cowboys, Titans make statements with wins