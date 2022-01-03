The Dallas Cowboys’ regular season finale at the Philadelphia Eagles was one of three schedule changes for Week 18 announced by the NFL Sunday night.

The Cowboys were set to play the Eagles at noon on Jan. 9. That game will now be played at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The Kansas Chiefs and Denver Broncos also had their game moved from Sunday to Saturday. They will precede the Cowboys-Eagles at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Both games will be on ESPN and ABC.

The game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders was moved to Sunday Night Football on NBC at 7:20 p.m. in what will be a win-or-go-home game for the final AFC playoff berth.

The Cowboys (11-5) and Eagles (9-7) have already have clinched playoff berths as the NFC East champion and a wild-card team, respectively.

There is a chance the Cowboys, who lost out on their long-shot bid for the No. 1 seed with a 25-22 setback to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, could move up from the fourth seed to the second seed or third seed if they beat the Eagles and the Tampa Buccaneers (12-4), Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and Cardinals (11-5) lose their respective final games on Sunday.

The Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers at noon. The Rams host the San Francisco 49ers and the Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks at 3:25 p.m.

The Eagles could move from the seventh seed to the sixth seed with a win over the Cowboys and a loss by the 49ers.

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) clinched the No. 1 seed with a with a win against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.

Of course, there is a chance the Cowboys could rest their starters for the playoffs or play minimal snaps against the Eagles on a short week with so much needing to happen for them to improve their seeding.

The Cowboys need to be in a three-way tie with the Rams and Buccaneers or Buccaneers and Cardinals to move from the fourth seed to the second seed.

To move to the third seed, Cowboys need for both the Rams to lose to the visiting San Francisco 49ers and the host Cardinals to lose to the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday afternoon.