Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wishes Randy Gregory the best, told him no thank you

Jerry Jones is obviously disappointed his Dallas Cowboys weren’t able to keep defensive end Randy Gregory in free agency, especially considering how the team supported him through four suspensions since being taken in the second round in 2015.

Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Denver Broncos after initially agreeing to return to the Cowboys. But Jones has no regrets about what the team did for Gregory and wishes him nothing but the best.

“Anything that we contributed that he is sitting here and he can do it right, he is set for life,” Jones said. “Anything that I contributed to that I am proud of and it couldn’t have gone to a better guy. I wish Randy, as much as I’ve ever wished a player not playing for the Cowboy, the very best. We did the best — he got the best that I’m about, I think we got the best that he’s about. I’m proud of him.”

Gregory has since blasted Jones and called the Cowboys’ fan base toxic.

Jones said it is his belief that the best is ahead for Gregory, who notched a career-high six sacks last season. He was hoping his future would have been in Dallas and it seemingly was after Jones got on the phone with him and seemingly talked him out of taking a deal with the Broncos by matching the same offer.

But the next day, Gregory objected to language the Cowboys had placed in the contract that would cause him to forfeit his bonus and guarantees if he were to be fined by the NFL.

Gregory asked the Cowboys to take the clause of out of the contract. Jones declined.

“Literally, I was on the phone with Randy and his agent, and I said ‘El Paso,’ that little West Texas town,” Jones said. “I said ‘El Paso — thank you, but no thank you.’ And he said ‘I’ll go ahead and get on the plane.’ So we could have done something there, and they asked if we would do that, and I didn’t do it. And I didn’t do it of my own volition.”

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett was not surprised by the Gregory switch because he knows nothing is official until the deal is signed. He is just happy to get Gregory on the field.

“I think he is a premier player, a premier pass rusher,” Hackett said. “I am very excited to see him in a two point stance as much as possible and come off the ball. He is a great dude. Having got to know him, I’m excited about the man himself.”