Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Scores on Billion-Dollar Natural-Gas Gambit

Football season is months away, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already has notched a big win this year betting on natural gas.

Mr. Jones took control of producer Comstock Resources four years ago at the depths of the natural-gas bust with an eye toward the liquefied natural gas export terminals along the Gulf of Mexico, just south of the company’s drilling fields. Now, because of booming LNG exports and the highest gas prices in years, his stake is worth about $2.7 billion, more than twice the roughly $1.1 billion that he invested.