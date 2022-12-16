Dallas Cowboys lead Week 15 contest picks

I’m in a NFL contest submitting five ATS picks each week. My last 3-2 week came back in Week 8 and it’s been a challenge since. Fortunately, the Week 15 slate offers more than a few enticing options giving me some confidence for a major bounce back.

The lines are set spreads released each Wednesday and selections are submitted Friday night. Here are my five ATS contest picks for Week 15 in the NFL:

Lions pick ’em at Jets

On paper, the Lions look like a mixed bag of good and bad when not playing at home. However, early in the season, with games in New England and Dallas, the Lions were without RB D’Andre Swift. Although he’s lacking in rushing production, Swift has been useful in the passing game. Having Swift in the lineup has been beneficial. Instead, the impact player is RB Jamaal Williams, second in the league in red-zone touches, while Swift is top 30. Both could be highly useful against a Jets defense that’s 30th in opponent rushing touchdown percentage. My full reasoning is here:

Early in the week, the Cincinnati injury report was looking a bit worrisome. However, both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins practiced in full on Friday, with at least Higgins expected to play. The Bengals possess a top-10 overall defense, but its strength lies in limiting scores. Cincinnati is allowing the second-lowest rate in the league for touchdowns allowed. That’s a major problem for a Bucs offense that is dead last in rushing yards with a quarterback in Tom Brady who’s averaged 5.1 yards per completion in his last three games and has thrown four interceptions in his last four games. The Bucs are 0-5-1 ATS at home this season. That trend continues this week with Brady and the Bucs continuing their offensive woes.

Titans RB Derrick “King” Henry has been less than regal lately, rushing for 53 yards or fewer in three of his last four games. Henry exploded last week against the Jaguars for 121 yards, his first 100-yard game since early November. The difference was in the strength of the opponent’s defense as Henry struggled against the Broncos, Bengals, and Eagles. The Chargers are not those teams, ranking 28th against the run. Even worse, the Chargers’ rush defense has allowed the highest rate in the league of carries of five or more yards. King Henry should be back to full force this week.

Ravens +2.5 at Browns

I really like the improvements from the Ravens lately on defense. It is a strong unit, seventh in sack percentage and third in opponent yards per rush attempt. In his two games, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sacked three times and has thrown two interceptions. Not to mention that Cleveland is 1-4 outright and ATS against Baltimore recently. My full reasoning is here:

Cowboys -4 at Jaguars

The Cowboys were caught sleeping last week in a 27-23 win over the 1-11-1 Texans. The same won’t happen again with the Eagles on deck. The Dallas offense is elite and there’s plenty of metrics to show it. The Cowboys hold the highest rate in the league of red-zone plays converted into touchdowns, are fifth-best in the league in yards per play — averaging 6.1 yards since Week 7 with quarterback Dak Prescott back behind center — and first in the league in points per drive and touchdown rate per drive.

I love my Jaguars (Duuuval!), but as good as Trevor Lawrence has been performing, it’s the defense that will be their demise, ranking 30th in points allowed per drive and 29th in touchdown rate allowed per drive. This is a get-right spot for the Cowboys knowing they must have their bearings straight before facing the Eagles next week.